Games for a Living (GFAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Games for a Living has a market cap of $39.25 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,232,691,229 tokens. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal.
Games for a Living Token Trading
