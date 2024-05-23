Scotiabank Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGC. Cormark decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.19.
OceanaGold Trading Down 3.8 %
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
