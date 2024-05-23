CashBackPro (CBP) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.08 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $411.03 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00006783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001458 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,056.33 or 0.99835184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011690 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,216,434 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 5.09707761 USD and is up 46.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $763,413.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

