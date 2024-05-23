X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 154,792 shares.The stock last traded at $48.73 and had previously closed at $48.61.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares during the period.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

