Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 490,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session's volume of 313,788 shares.The stock last traded at $207.54 and had previously closed at $213.09.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teleflex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

