Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.43. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 106,784 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waterdrop

Waterdrop Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $542.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -0.32.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.