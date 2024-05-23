CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 10,408 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,281,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.52. The firm has a market cap of $569.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

