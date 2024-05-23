Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,277,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 31,557,998 shares.The stock last traded at $0.68 and had previously closed at $0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 6.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,975 shares of company stock valued at $313,834 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,398,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $24,967,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 8,511,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

