H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $36.93

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.93, but opened at $36.05. H World Group shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 163,300 shares traded.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in H World Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,080,000 after buying an additional 1,039,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in H World Group by 192.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 382,538 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after acquiring an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

