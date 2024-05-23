Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.60. Auna shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 76,004 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUNA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Auna Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUNA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Auna in the first quarter valued at about $6,899,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Auna in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

