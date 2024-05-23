Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Gap Down to $41.36

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $39.98. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 90,274 shares.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.