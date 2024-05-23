Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Gap Down to $41.36

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $39.98. Liberty Live Group shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 90,274 shares.
Liberty Live Group Trading Down 8.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.
In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
