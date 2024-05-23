ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,099,120 shares traded.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $569.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.25.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.