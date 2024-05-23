ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,099,120 shares traded.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $569.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.25.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

About ATRenew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,174,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

