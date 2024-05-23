BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Down to $31.25

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $29.60. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 664,144 shares.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

