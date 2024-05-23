Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $18.14

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $16.72. Zeta Global shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,743,057 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.