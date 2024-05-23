Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $7.69

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.02. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 295,622 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 31.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

