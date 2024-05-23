Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 1,802,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,624. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

