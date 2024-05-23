Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,602,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HES. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.99. 1,110,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,673. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.