Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 185,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.57. 139,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

