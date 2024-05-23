iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 5.39% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,652,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 665,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 352,310 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 452,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,490. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

