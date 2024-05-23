US Bancorp DE Sells 9,687 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Target were worth $285,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

