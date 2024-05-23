SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 2.69% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $548,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 257,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $539.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

