US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,907 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 3.42% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $460,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,440. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.