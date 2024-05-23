Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,932 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises approximately 2.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 587,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

