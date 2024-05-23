Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.9% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $455.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,698,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,521,891. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $329.56 and a 12 month high of $460.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

