iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,731. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

