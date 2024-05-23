BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 73,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

Mastercard stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.61. The stock had a trading volume of 857,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,580 shares of company stock worth $765,101,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

