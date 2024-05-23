BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $8.06 on Thursday, reaching $810.97. 1,662,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,815. The company has a market cap of $770.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $763.51 and a 200-day moving average of $690.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $820.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

