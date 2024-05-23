Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

ETN traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.24. 787,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,337. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $167.33 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.69 and a 200 day moving average of $274.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

