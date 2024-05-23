Prospector Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,134. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.