NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,400.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

NVDA traded up $81.64 on Thursday, reaching $1,031.14. 22,091,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,273,148. NVIDIA has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $1,042.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.36. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

