NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,250.00 at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $850.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

NVIDIA stock traded up $81.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,031.14. 22,091,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,273,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $1,042.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

