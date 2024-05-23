NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,160.00 at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded up $81.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,031.14. 22,091,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,273,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.36. NVIDIA has a one year low of $298.06 and a one year high of $1,042.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

