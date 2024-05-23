Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $6.71. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 461,052 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 247,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 564,971 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

