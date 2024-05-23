ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Up to $922.33

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $922.33, but opened at $967.58. ASML shares last traded at $954.80, with a volume of 269,911 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $844.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $374.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

