Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

NVDA stock traded up $93.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,043.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,555,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,337,859. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.36. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $1,045.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

