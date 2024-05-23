Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Zuora shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 452,481 shares trading hands.

ZUO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

