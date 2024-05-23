Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,884,000 after buying an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 131,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

FCPT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.12. 212,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.01. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

