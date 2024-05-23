Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Reaches $4.70 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $31.91 or 0.00047568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,082.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.00721396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00124558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.00206944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00094634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,197,387 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

