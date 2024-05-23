ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $303,821.78 and $3.16 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,094.20 or 1.00017196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011689 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00114076 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003742 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000303 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.