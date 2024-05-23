Cardano (ADA) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $16.37 billion and approximately $470.06 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.49 or 0.05550603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00056024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,897,711,935 coins and its circulating supply is 35,686,254,949 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

