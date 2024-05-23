Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RL. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Shares of RL traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.53. 1,328,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,592. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

