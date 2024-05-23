Scotiabank Boosts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $6.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,874 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.