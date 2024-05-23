Scotiabank Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $141.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 422,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,303. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $151.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

