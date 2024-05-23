BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 597,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,753. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

