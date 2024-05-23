BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $739,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,627,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833,645. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

