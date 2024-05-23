BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.4% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,347. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

