Prospector Partners LLC Grows Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.28% of First BanCorp. worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 52,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 250,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,408,000 after buying an additional 505,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 213,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,140. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,624,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

