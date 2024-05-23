5,290 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.43. 514,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,301. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $62.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

