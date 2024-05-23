Prospector Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after buying an additional 302,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,735,000 after buying an additional 154,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.