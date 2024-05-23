Prospector Partners LLC Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Littelfuse accounts for 2.2% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $150,004,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 62.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $9,431,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $257.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $2,829,959 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

